One Man's Rant: The real meaning of eternity

Evidently, my life isn’t full enough. Worrying about paying the monthly rent and having enough popcorn on hand in case of an emergency should be enough to focus my waning mental abilities. But no, I also have to worry about the BIG questions of life. For some reason, I’ve recently started to worry about the concept of eternity.

When I look on the Internet, the font of all knowledge, I find that eternity “is an endless or immeasurable time.” This definition is total hogwash. There’s nothing immeasurable about it. We all know what an eternity is.

When your wife asks you a leading question you can’t (or don’t want to) answer, an eternity is the length of the awkward silence between the end of her question and the beginning of your stumbling answer. To use a trite example, she asks, “Does this dress make me look fat/old/dowdy?” Those pregnant seconds ticking away on the hangman’s platform, that’s an eternity.

Or remember last Thursday night when you spent just a few too many hours in the Palace Saloon celebrating someone’s brother-in-law’s niece’s graduation from somewhere? The next thing you know, you’re praying to the porcelain throne most of the night. The span of your torment, that’s an eternity. And how long does a typical attack of diarrhea last? That’s an eternity thing, too!

That speeding ticket last spring? The police cruiser with flashing disco lights ablaze parked behind your bright red sports car on Route 890 with your neighbors slowly passing by for 20 excruciatingly long minutes, that’s an eternity.

Don’t forget sitting in church last Sunday morning among 150 congregants fixed upon every word from the pastor’s lectern and your cell phone announces a call with your Jimmy Hendrix ring tone – and you can’t find the damned phone to turn it off. The duration of your embarrassment? That’s an eternity.

Eternity is a humiliating measurement of time that grabs you by the nether regions and twists until you give up trying to find a rock to climb under. I don’t know why philosophers have been fascinated for eons by the idea of eternity. Based on my own life experience, the words fascination and eternity should never appear in the same paragraph.

In a search for context here, perhaps we should contemplate the opposite of eternity. The opposite of eternity would be a flash, instant, jiffy, minute, moment or a nanosecond. A nanosecond is one-billionth of a second. That’s how long ecstasy can last until reality strikes.

Once in Little League baseball, I hit my first and only home run over the fence and directly through Mrs. Johnson’s kitchen window. I wonder if nanoseconds come in fractional doses?

Years later after college, getting a phone call telling me that I, at last, had a job interview was great news! Until I realized a nanosecond later that the interview was at McDonald’s.

When I was single and asked a girl for a date, I loved hearing, “Wow, I’m flattered that you’ve asked me out!” I soon learned that this sentence was usually followed a nanosecond later by the word, “But.”

If I had to choose between experiencing eternity or its opposite, I think I’d rather push tooth picks through my ear lobes. At my age, I don’t want highs and lows anymore. A simple stroll to the kitchen on non-slip flooring is plenty exhilarating for me.

Now that I’ve given it some thought, I’m very content worrying about my rent and popcorn supply. That’s about as challenging as I need life to be.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.