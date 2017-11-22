Perfect day to donate a turkey

Young hockey players, ages 8 to 12, heaved 10 frozen turkeys into the back of the Yavapai Food Bank van toward the end of Monday’s Turkey Drive, Nov. 20, at Fry’s Grocery Store in Prescott Valley.

Purchased by the players’ individual families, these turkeys helped bring the total to 860 at 5:30 p.m., with another half hour yet to go in the annual drive.

Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, CEO Marnie Uhl said they met their goal of 600 turkeys by 4:15 p.m. She stood in the bucket of the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority firetruck from noon to 5 p.m., transported one foot higher for every five turkeys donated until reaching 100 feet.

“You couldn’t ask for a more perfect day,” Uhl said, turning to thank a senior citizen for his grocery basket with eight turkeys before he walked away empty-handed.

It’s a “friendly” competition at the three area Fry’s stores, said PV Store Manager Gene Draper. “It takes two stores in Prescott because they need to compete with just the one store in Prescott Valley,” he said with a laugh. Apparently the PV store’s donations exceed each of the Prescott stores most years.

Gloria Grose, Chamber operations and events manager, handed out flyers at the entrance all afternoon.

“People have been so generous. It’s awesome,” Grose said about PV residents.

The Prescott Storm Hockey members are pretty awesome, too. They are coached by Brandon Johnstone and Jason Hurst.