Police building expansion proceeds despite withdrawn recommendation from architect

The architect for the two-story expansion and remodeling of the Prescott Valley Police Department suddenly withdrew its recommendation for the contractor, Caruso Construction, a Scottsdale company, prior to the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting this past Thursday, Nov. 16.

On the agenda was approval of the construction contract with Caruso and related agreements for professional engineering services and testing consultant.

“Something came up this afternoon,” Capital Projects Coordinator Bill Osborne told council members about a letter received that day from the firm of Stroh Architects, Inc.

Apparently, Stroh notified town staff that Caruso Construction had not submitted all the proper paperwork; it was missing a financial statement, and Stroh had questions regarding the list of subcontractors and qualifications.

Caruso Construction won the bid for $2,407,500. The town budget allows $3.5 million for the project.

Chris Caruso, the owner of the construction company, told the council that he learned of the letter just before the meeting.

“One document refers to financial statements, and they are available now. Questions about the list of subcontractors and the qualifications form, we are happy to take care of that right away,” Caruso said.

The agenda item included an agreement to hire Engineering and Testing Consultants for specialty inspections, and materials sampling and testing for $23,540, and an amendment adding construction phase services to the architect’s contract for project management services for $27,678.

Several council members questioned whether town staff were OK proceeding without the recommendation in hand. Osborne confirmed that town staff would be involved throughout the construction.

“We have people there that are watching things and making sure everything we are getting is exactly what is expected for us,” he said. “I will be over there on a regular basis to see what is going on, and I expect to be involved in progress meetings and any decisions for the progress of the building.”

Caruso said once his firm gets the approval from the town, he is ready to begin. Osborne thought the town would issue a notice to proceed in a week to 10 days, with occupancy projected for November of next year.

Other matters

In other business, council approved a design and service agreement for a third pressure reducing valve station in Unit 20 to control water pressure for about 1,500 homes.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye said she and two other council members live in Unit 20 neighborhood. “Sometimes we can’t figure out what time of day to take a shower when the pressure will remain the same,” she said.

The project has a $70,000 budget, and council unanimously approved $11,130 to Dava & Associates for design and construction administration services.

Council also approved an agreement with Granite Basin Engineering in the amount of $70,000 for design and construction administration services for relocating 1,500 feet of water utility line on the south side of Highway 69 between Napa Auto Parts and Carpet One stores. The town budgeted $200,000 for this project.

The final action was the award of a construction contract for $1,399,300 to B’s Contractors for the Boys and Girls Club Expansion Project. The town budgeted $2,450,000, and has received $400,000 through Community Development Block Grant toward the project.