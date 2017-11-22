Visitors can now walk the Valley of Lights

Prescott Valley’s main holiday attraction turns on its lights Thanksgiving evening at 6 for the public to take a drive through the 18th annual Valley of Lights.

Every night from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, the one-mile drive welcomes residents and visitors from 6 to 10 p.m. to the free holiday event.

New this year is a special event on Tuesday, Nov. 28, when the road closes to motorized traffic and people can stroll the entire Valley of Lights.

“It will be a big night,” said Marnie Uhl, CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the Valley of Lights.

Several sponsors will set up tables and displays, some are handing out candy canes, cookies, hot chocolate and cider. Add Santa, carolers, and a shuttle, and Uhl said it should attract quite a few people.

The Chamber of Commerce board has thought about it for many years. They looked at the logistics of closing it for one night, the parking situation, transportation, and weighed the pros and cons.

“Picking the night was important. It would be lovely for a weekend, but we can’t close to the 500 to 700 average number of vehicles on a weekend. Even at 200 cars — the weekday average — it is still a lot,” she said. “We will learn this year what worked well.”

Transportation from Second Street business’ parking lots will bring walkers to the entrance of the first tunnel with pick-up at the end.

Christmas Eve traditionally attracts more than 1,000 cars. This past year, the Chamber shut down the Valley of Lights on Dec. 24 because of snow and ice. One never knows what kind of weather conditions will affect the event.

Fifty-eight lighted displays will please just about everybody. And, as usual, there is one more new display than last year somewhere along the way.

“You have to find it,” Uhl said.

All the favorites have returned, including 12 displays for each of the Twelve Days of Christmas, and the three tunnels.

The Holly Tunnel incorporates about 8,000 lights, one of the largest of all displays and a favorite of many. The 120-foot-long Snowflake Tunnel is just as bright with more than 7,000 lights. The Candy Cane Tunnel, 40 feet in length, uses 4,000 lights.

Most of the displays have sponsors, including the Yarnell 19 display, sponsored by Superior Industries, and the 13-foot-tall-by-10-foot-wide Menorah, sponsored by Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott and Temple B’rith Shalom.

Uhl reminds people that the Valley of Lights kicks off the holiday season in Prescott Valley on Thanksgiving Day. The Stroll takes place the following Tuesday evening, followed by the Holiday Festival of Lights and Parade on Friday, Dec. 1.