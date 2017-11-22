Volunteer, two employees earn VIPs at Lake Valley

Lake Valley Elementary School volunteer Linda Wemple accepted the honor of being a Very Important Person at the Nov. 14 Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting.

LVES Principal Aimee Fleming nominated Wemple as one of the strongest supporters of the school, teachers and students. Every month, for example, Wemple drops off treats for teachers and staff as a “thank you” for their work.

“She has been known to be a secret helper as well when needed. There have been a couple students in need of shoes or other items, and once she has found out that information, she quickly makes a trip to the store and drops off the items the student needs,” Fleming said, adding that Wemple has never wanted or asked for recognition.

Wemple serves on the school’s site council, visits classrooms, and reads to students.

“You can see the joy in her face when she gets to work with students,” the principal said about the former educator.

Lifepointe Church adopted Lake Valley, and Wemple, a member, has begun an “Adopt a Classroom” program through the church.

Lake Valley also honored Andrea Valdez as the district’s Classified Employee of the Month, and Gaylee Chilicky as the Certified Employee of the Month.

Valdez works as the librarian/media specialist; this is her fourth year at the school. She leads the afterschool Comic Book Club and co-leads the Ted ED Club. She is instrumental in transitioning the computer lab into the school’s Think Room and the library into the Media Center.

Chilicky, a fifth-grade teacher, has worked at Lake Valley for 12 years, and is part of the fourth-sixth grade team. She is creative in her practices and provides purposeful intervention for students struggling in concepts, Fleming said.