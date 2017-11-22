Well-behaved, well-dressed doggie fashion show a success as Circle L Ranch fundraiser

Some strutted their stuff, some parked themselves on the runway, and some really knew how to work the crowd at Circle L Ranch’s first Doggie Fashion Show fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 12, on The Barley Hound’s back patio.

About 30 dogs participated in costumes that ranged from bunny pajamas to purple tutus.

Noodles’ attire, a sweater with a doggie print and sunglasses, didn’t win a top prize — maybe because he knocked off his sunglasses in front of the judges — but the 5-year-old Bassett is said to like cheese and “being Rad.”

Judy, owner of a Chollie mix (chow and collie), said her baby, dressed in a tightly fitting gold lace-up corset, “loves long walks and piña coladas.”

Judges John Farmer, Sandy Moss and Laura Taylor announced the top three winners to a crowd of about 100 people. Luna, an 8-month-old black and white pit bull in a purple tutu, took third place.

Runner-up in second place was mixed breed Thor, a 6-year-old who loves food, dressing up and walks, said owner, Annaiss.

Ten-year-old Machaca, a Chihuahua, won first prize. This little cutie loves costume contests dance routines and knows 26 tricks, said her owner Priscilla Hall.

The fundraiser also included a 50/50 raffle — the winner took home $80 — a silent auction, and raffle items. The event brought in $3,600, and the volunteers, excited about the turnout and great weather, are anxious to host a repeat fashion show next year.

Circle L Ranch currently is consolidating two sides of the sanctuary preceding a January auction of 10 acres of their property off Coyote Springs Road at 836 E. Smitty’s Place, Prescott Valley.

The organization, founded in 2006, takes in farm animals as well as rescue dogs, including several dogs which survived Hurricane Katrina. The nonprofit relies on donations and volunteers. More information is available at 928-273-7005.

The Barley Hound Gastro Pub, a dog-friendly restaurant on South Cortez, Prescott, hosted the event.