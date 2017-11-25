Three-vehicle, motorcycle crash on Highway 69 results in fatality

One person died and four others were seriously injured from a significant vehicle crash along Highway 69 Saturday afternoon, Nov. 25.

The incident involved three vehicles and one motorcycle, said Todd Abel, Central Arizona and Fire Medical Authority battalion chief. The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Kachina Place and Highway 69 in Dewey.

Of the four who survived the crash, the motorcyclist was flown to John C. Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix. The other three were transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s campus in Prescott Valley.

Road closures in the area occurred for a short while until traffic could be diverted around the scene, Abel said.

Prescott Valley Police Department took the lead in the investigation. The department’s traffic unit was still investigating the scene as of 5 p.m. Saturday. More information about the accident will be released by the Police Department on Sunday morning, said PVPD public information officer Sgt. Jason Kaufman.