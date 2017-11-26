Prep Wrestling: Prescott grapplers win 7-team Yavapai County Duals

Prescott’s wrestling squad opened its 2017-18 season by winning the annual Yavapai County Duals, compiling a 3-0 team record against Bradshaw Mountain, Mingus Union and Camp Verde Saturday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

At the seven-team meet, the Division III Badgers defeated D-II Bradshaw Mountain (72-12), Mingus (54-24) and Camp Verde (51-29). Four Prescott grapplers went unbeaten at 3-0 on the day, including Tyler Nelson at 113 pounds, Colton Tomitz at 126, Trystan Dean at 220 and Gavin Nelson at heavyweight.

“Our guys did great, and their hard work is paying off,” Prescott coach Max Payne said.

D-III Chino Valley placed third as a team with a 3-1 record in duals, posting victories over Bradshaw Mountain (52-18), Wickenburg (48-27) and Mayer (66-12), and suffering a narrow loss to Camp Verde (35-39).

Individually, the Cougars’ Keller Rock at 160 pounds, Kyle Lund at 152 and J.C. Mortensen at 145 each registered a 3-0 record.

Bradshaw Mountain ended the meet with a 1-2 team record, losing to Prescott and Chino Valley, but beating Mingus. Individually, 182-pounder Daniel Medevielle went 3-0 to improve his overall record to 8-0. David Medevielle, at 120, was 2-1 and moved his overall mark to 6-2.

“We did have nine freshmen and sophomores in the lineup, so we are still young,” Bears coach Brad Grauberger said.

UP NEXT

Prescott plays host to a dual meet versus Coconino and Show Low at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Badgers’ dome.

Bradshaw Mountain grapples at the Liberty Classic Friday morning in Peoria.

Chino Valley travels to the Blue Ridge Multi Meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lakeside. The Cougars are scheduled to battle host Blue Ridge, Hopi and Holbrook in the four-team event.

Mayer heads to the Wrangler Wrestling Invitational Friday morning in Wickenburg. The Wildcats are slated to take on Valley Christian, Northwest Christian and San Pasqual.

