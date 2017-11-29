2 hurt in Highway 69 crash

Two women were injured Monday afternoon, Nov, 27 when a car turning left on Highway 69 was struck by an eastbound vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to Prescott Fire spokesman Conrad Jackson.

The car, occupied by a husband and wife in their 60s, was turning into the Home Depot parking lot at Frontier Village Shopping Center when it was hit by the other vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The female passenger of the car was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center with “significant injuries,” Jackson said. Her husband and the other driver were taken by ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, Jackson said.