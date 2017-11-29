Birth Announcements: Week of Nov. 29, 2017

Paisley Lynn Marie Haynes, a 6 lb., 14 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kristina and Jason Haynes of Prescott Valley.

Brayden Kole Kindle, a 7 lb., 10 oz. boy, who was born Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Destiny Smith and Brian Kindle of Mayer.

Ariya Nizalia Ponter, a 7 lb., 5 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maryah Dilbeck and Jacob Ponter of Prescott Valley.

Austin Randall Riesberg, a 7 lb., 5 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Holmes Regional Med Center, Melbourne FL, to Sasha and Matthew Riesberg of Key West, FL. His grandparents are Randy and Christine Riesberg of Prescott Valley. He also has a brother, Chase Riesberg.

King Arthur Dean Smith, an 8 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Jones and Randall Smith II in Prescott Valley.

Shyannah Marie Cain, a 5 lb., 15 oz. girl, was born Monday, Nov. 13 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Christina Barba and Matthew Cain of Prescott Valley. (Photo unavailable)

Lawson Edward Shetler, a 9 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Otis Shetler of Prescott Valley. (Photo unavailable)