Column: Viewpoint is a success story

Response to Sue Tone’s article of Nov. 8, “Viewpoint subdivision looking to build to northern boundary,” Viewpoint North is not rezoning land!

Back in 1987 my family had a dream to assemble several parcels of land north of the old Highway 89A to develop a subdivision in Prescott Valley. In those days, Prescott Valley had only been incorporated nine years, had fewer than 8,900 people, was struggling for its identity, did not have water/sewer delivery systems, or paved roads. One thing it did have was a strong desire to succeed and the commitment of its leaders and citizens to build a family oriented community.

We created the Viewpoint subdivision and I proudly say that our family dream blended seamlessly with our young town’s vision. Viewpoint became Prescott Valley’s first master planned community. We set the standard with paved streets, sidewalks, street lights, fire hydrants and a water/sewer system. We provided land for parks and a school. The master plan was approved by the Town of Prescott Valley in 1994.

Now, 23 years later, the number of residential units approved remains the same. Our vision of Viewpoint has been one of commitment and consistence.

Other developments failed during the Great Recession. We did not. Everything we committed to has come to fruition. In 2017 approximately 150 acres remain to be developed. The original Development Agreement — converted to a town ordinance — expired and we began working with the town to codify the manner in which the remaining portions of the infrastructure will be financed — that’s it. We are NOT changing densities or any other elements of the Master Plan. This process is required to go through a zoning map change only because it’s the mechanism the town is using to systematize financing of the remaining infrastructure improvements.

The essence of our application is simple. Certain thresholds determine the need for future infrastructure and off-site improvements.



Town officials will determine the timing and priorities of these improvements:

1 - Installation of ground water pump and pump house at the second Viewpoint well site;

2 - Participation in a shared-use domestic water storage tank for the area;

3 - Improvements to widen Viewpoint Drive between Pronghorn Ranch Parkway and Parkview Drive;

4 - Completion of Viewpoint Drive to the north property line at Poquito Valley; and,

5 - Connection of Parkview Drive east to Pronghorn Ranch.

We have made every effort to provide accurate information during this exercise — over 1,100 letters were mailed to nearby property owners. Two neighborhood meetings were held with nearly 200 attendees when only one was required.

My commitment has not changed. The dream we shared with our young town over two decades ago is almost complete. I am very proud of the community we have developed that is called the Viewpoint.

William (Bill) Ball, president

Viewpoint