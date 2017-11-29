Dewey-Humboldt hires new town manager

Thomas J. Wilson is the newest town manager serving Dewey-Humboldt residents. The town council unanimously approved the hiring and contract of Wilson at its Nov. 14 meeting, after meeting in executive session.

Wilson was one of six finalists applying for the position. He arrives most recently from Palm Springs, California, where he worked as assistant city manager for eight years. Prior to that, he was city manager for Milpitas, and seven years as city manager for Oceanside, both in California.

Not a stranger to Arizona, Wilson spent three years as deputy manager, and then city manager, for Tucson. He also was a city attorney for Scottsdale for two years and deputy or assistant city attorney in Tucson for 15 years.

The council members approved the contract for a salary of $80,000 per year, an ICMA-RC 457 retirement plan, nine days of sick leave, 15 days of vacation, one personal and 10 paid holidays, training and professional membership dues up to $2,100, a telephone allowance of $80 per month, and a vehicle allowance of $3,600 per year. For the first year only, he also will receive seven days of vacation leave.

Mayor Terry Nolan said he was impressed with Wilson’s demeanor, how he handles himself, and his communication skills.

“I think he’s going to do quite well for the community and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Nolan said.

The next Dewey-Humboldt Town Council meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in council chambers, 2735 S. Highway 69, Suite 10, on Main Street, Humboldt.