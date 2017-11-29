HUSD Teacher of the Month: Gaylee Chilicky, 5th grade

Lake Valley Elementary School is honored and proud to recognize Gaylee Chilicky, fifth-grade ELA teacher, as the November HUSD Teacher of the Month. Mrs. Chilicky is going into her 12th year teaching at Lake Valley. She is one of those teachers who always gives 110 percent of herself into her teaching and is here because of her love for education. Mrs. Chilicky is a teacher who shows care and support for her students and her colleagues. Her willingness to lead others and help support her colleagues is admirable. Mrs. Chilicky is a strong advocate for her students. She works hard to meet the needs of all her students as the fifth-grade ELA teacher. Our community and families see and appreciate the drive and dedication that she puts into everything she does here at Lake Valley.