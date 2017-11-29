Lighting of the Civic Center kicks off holiday season Friday

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights and Parade starts off the holiday season at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 Civic Center Drive.

Cold weather may be in the forecast, but that won’t stop the Coyote Springs Elementary School Choir from performing at 5 p.m., followed by the Bradshaw Mountain Middle School Choir at 5:20.

Mayor Harvey Skoog will offer a welcome to residents and visitors at 5:40 p.m. and Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl will read the traditional Night before Christmas at 5:45 p.m.

Prepare to be dazzled as the lights turn on at 6 p.m. covering the buildings and lawns of the Civic Center illuminating the grounds with sparkling colors and displays.

The Prescott Valley Light Parade takes off from Main Street and Lakeshore Drive at 6:10 p.m. providing spectators with front row seats all around the Civic Center as the entrants move around the north side of the property and back down Lakeshore Drive.

“Lakeshore Drive gives you a perfect view,” said Hope Hooper, PV Parks and Recreation staff.

Santa is riding in the parade and will be available for photos at 6:30 p.m. in the Civic Center as soon as his sleigh drops him off, Hooper added.

Nearly 40 entrants have signed up for the parade, Uhl said Monday afternoon.

In the library, another annual event occurs, to the delight of the community. About 30 applicants will have installed their own unique Create A Tree display for the town’s 16th annual Winter Tree Display sponsored by the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission. These trees will be on display for the public through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Everything is free this holiday season, no admission is charged for any event Dec. 1, and parking is free. Don’t forget to take a drive through the Valley of Lights on your way home — a perfect way to end the evening.