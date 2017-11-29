Meals on Wheels dessert auction success

The annual Thanksgiving dinner and dessert auction at Mayer Area Meals on Wheels on Nov. 22 went off without a hitch.



The Mayer Fire Department was there for a while preparing the plates to be served, but were called out shortly after filling a few. The Lonesome Valley Wranglers 4H Club served the meal, and did an excellent job. Cups and glasses weren’t allowed to be empty; salad, the meal and dessert were served efficiently. What a great group that made sure each person was well attended.

This year something new was tried for the auction. The desserts were displayed and given a number along with a brief description. On another table were sheets matching the numbers so the bidders could place their name and amount of their bid for a particular dessert.



Every dessert had a bid and every dessert went home with someone, hopefully for their Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, as most people were too full to eat anything more.



While the silent auction was much quicker, the banter and badgering of a live auctioneer certainly keeps the bidders on their toes.