Paper processing slashed for PV utilities work

The Prescott Valley Town Council unanimously approved a new program that will save more than 7,000 employee hours per year, not to mention 50,000 pieces of paper.

Neil Wadsworth, director of the town Utilities Department, presented to council members on Nov. 16, what the potential savings would be using the Superion Mobile Work Order System.

This system can be integrated with the data system already used by the town.

“We are using a stack of paper 23-feet high every year. We process 17,000 work orders each year, which is equivalent to 3.8 full-time employees (FTE). We want to eliminate that,” Wadsworth said.

He has talked with other users of this system, and they had no issues to report, he added.

The cost to the town would be a capital cost of $22,810, with an annual maintenance cost after the first year, of $2,792 per year.

The town will purchase three tablets ($2,000) to use with the mobile work orders, for a total of $24,810 expended this year. The water and wastewater departments have budgeted $12,500 each for this item.

Currently, work orders require multiple entries by town and contract employees beginning with taking a call from a customer. Staff prints out a work order, sends it to the field, workers make notes, then fax or scan it back to the office where it is printed and also entered into a computer.

Using the Superion system, a work order travels electronically from the office to the field back to the office. Staff types the order into the system, it automatically downloads to the handheld devices or tablets, workers complete the job, close the work order on the tablet, and send it back into the system.

The work order comes with a map and directions to the location. Workers can write in comments, what was found, or even attach photos. “They send it in and they’re done,” Wadsworth said. “We save paper and save on the order of three or four FTEs.”

The town would direct those employees toward other areas of customer service, taking additional phone calls, things like that, he added. “I think the benefits are pretty clear.”

Other advantages include a quicker turnaround time for customer service, decrease in transposition of information or illegible handwriting, lost or misplaced work orders, and pending and completed work orders being immediately accessible.

During a previous work study meeting, Wadsworth said the office could still rely on the old system, retaining the ability to print and send paper copies out in the case of needing a backup system.