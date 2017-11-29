PV Police make 149 traffic stops over Thanksgiving weekend

Prescott Valley Police made 149 traffic stops during a special enforcement detail held from Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Saturday, Nov. 25.

Among the drivers cited were one aggravated DUI and two misdemeanor DUIs. With an average blood alcohol content of 0.135 percent, where 0.08 is legally intoxicated, said PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson.

A total of 65 citations were written, including 44 for speeding and two for seatbelt violations.

Twelve other arrests were made for various crimes and seven vehicles were impounded for a 30-day hold, Ferguson said.

“Increased traffic enforcement will continue throughout the holiday season,” he said.