Record high temps gone this week

What made for a great Thanksgiving holiday that drew residents and visitors out of doors has left the area for good, it seems.

Record high temperatures this past week will drop back into the normal range, or slightly warmer, for the upcoming week ahead.

A wind advisory Monday, Nov. 27, warned of 40 mph gusts in Prescott Valley. The weather forecast from the National Weather Service out of Flagstaff indicated a decrease in wind speeds until another trough moves through with high winds again forecast for Sunday, in addition to possible showers and nighttime temperatures below freezing.

The Prescott Airport recorded high temperatures breaking records for five days straight. It was 76 degrees on Nov. 22, 78 degrees on Thanksgiving and the day after, 79 degrees Saturday, Nov. 25, and 81 on Sunday, Nov. 26.

So if you haven’t done so already, sweep that chimney clean, restock the woodpile, and weatherstrip the doors. Maybe the leaves off your tree are three blocks away by now, and maybe your neighbor’s leaves have taken their place. Put on the wool hat and scarf and get busy finishing the last of fall’s yard work.

Break out the flannel sheets and nightwear, make yourself a cup of hot chocolate and snuggle down as the winter season descends.