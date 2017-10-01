PNI earns 16 awards in statewide competition

Prescott Newspapers, which includes The Daily Courier, the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review, won 16 awards in the 2017 Arizona Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Contest, including four first-place awards, at the group’s banquet on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Senior Editor Tim Wiederaenders won two of the first place awards, for best column, feature or criticism (Three myths stand between you and success) and best feature story (Prescott holds iconic status as home of the ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’).

Reporter Cindy Barks and Photo Editor Les Stukenberg took first place in the multimedia category for their video, “New Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park dedicated.”

The Prescott Valley Tribune earned a first place for editorial page excellence in its circulation category.

In addition, PNI staff placed second in eight individual categories and three newspaper categories. Second-place winners were Nanci Hutson and Tim Wiederaenders with two each, and Brian M. Bergner Jr., Doug Cook, Ken Sain and Sue Tone.

In addition to its first place finish, the Tribune also earned a second place for reporting excellence and a third place for news/copywriting excellence.

The Chino Valley Review earned second-place finishes in editorial page excellence and in reporting excellence.

For the complete list of winners, visit ananews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/ANA_Press_Release_BNC_2017.pdf.