What does it take to earn U.S. citizenship?

Offer citizenship classes and the students will come — from all over the world.

Offer citizenship classes and the students will come — from all over the world.

The pathway to citizenship can take years, and the application fee can be steep — $725 ($640 plus $85 for Biometric Services fee) for an Application for Naturalization.

Other immigration fees start at $65 for a Genealogy Records Request, a more average fee of $1,140 to apply to register for Permanent Residence or to Adjust Status, or $3,675 for Immigrant Petition by Alien Entrepreneur.

The most expensive way to become a citizen is to apply for Regional Center Designation Under the Immigrant Investor Program, which costs $17,795.

3 Pathways

Three ways exist to become a citizen of the United States: naturalization, derivative citizenship, or acquired citizenship. Naturalization requires proving that one meets legal requirements such as five years living as a permanent resident, or three years if one is the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

Derivative citizenship takes place when children younger than 18 are admitted to the U.S. as an immigrant and have at least one parent who is a naturalized citizen. Acquired citizenship can occur if the child of a U.S. citizen was born (and resides) outside the country. This category is complicated and even may apply to a person whose grandparent was born in the U.S., but the parents were not.

Studying for the Test

One requirement for citizenship is to pass the U.S. Naturalization test. If an applicant fails the test, he or she can take it again in three months. If they fail a second time, citizenship is denied, and the application process must begin again and the fee paid a second time.

Chino Valley resident Indelisa Corona has been studying for at least four years and now feels capable to pass all subject categories of the test.

At a recent study session with her tutor, Daniel Van Haren, she aced 10 random questions of the study guides’ 100 provided by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Van Haren, a volunteer, has worked with Corona to improve her English reading, writing and speaking skills; and she is now testing at an upper high school grade level.

Corona has spent the past 15 years in the U.S. as a legal resident on a permanent visa; she has a green card and works full time at an assisted care facility. But there have been a few setbacks on the road to citizenship. She suffered three aneurysms — each time requiring that she start over with the lessons.

She was born in Mexico; her father, who speaks seven languages, is from Pakistan. She moved to San Diego in 2002, married her husband, Mike Ayyad, a U.S. citizen, in 2003, and moved to Chino Valley four years later. Her six siblings are all living legally in this country.

Corona rises at 4 a.m. and drives to Prescott to begin her workday at 6 a.m. Her husband, an auto mechanic for most his life, works at the Veterans Administration. Corona previously altered clothing, and in addition to her regular job, she does this for the facility’s residents and for other employees, as well as sews graduation, quinceanera, and wedding dresses.

Becoming a citizen

Throughout her working life in the U.S., Corona has paid Social Security, and state and federal taxes. She is approaching retirement age, but is not eligible for Medicare and other benefits until she earns full citizenship status.

“I want to be a citizen because I am living in the United States,” she said, adding matter-of-factly that she studies English “because I am in America.”

During the naturalization test, she will be asked 10 random questions of which she must correctly answer six in English. She knows the duties of Congress, how many amendments the Constitution has, who the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is, and what powers belong to the states.

She also know the writers of the Federalist Papers, the president during WWI, what she must promise when she becomes a citizen, and the answers to 93 other questions.

The entire study guide can be found at uscis.gov/citizenship.

Try your hand at naturalization test questions

1- What is the supreme law of the land?

2- What does the Constitution do?

3- How many amendments does the Constitution have?

4- What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?

5- What is the “rule of law”?

6- What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?

7- Who is one of your state’s U.S. Senators?

8- If both the President and the Vice President can no longer serve, who becomes President of the United States?

9- Who is the Chief Justice of the United States now?

10- Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states?

11- What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens?

12- Name three of the original 13 states.

13- During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States?

14- What are two of the Cabinet-level positions under the President?

Answers

1- The Constitution.

2- Sets up the government; defines the government; protects basic rights of Americans.

3- 27.

4- Life; liberty; pursuit of happiness.

5- Everyone must follow the law; leaders must obey the law; government must obey the law; no one is above the law.

6- Checks and balances; separation of powers.

7- Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake.

8- The Speaker of the House.

9- John Roberts.

10- Provide schooling and education; provide protection (police); provide safety (fire departments); give driver’s licenses; approve zoning and land use.

11- Serve on a jury; vote in a federal election.

12- Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

13- Communism.

14- Secretary of Agriculture; Secretary of Commerce; Secretary of Defense; Secretary of Education; Secretary of Energy; Secretary of Health and Human Services; Secretary of Homeland Security; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Secretary of the Interior; Secretary of Labor; Secretary of State; Secretary of Transportation; Secretary of the Treasury; Secretary of Veterans Affairs; Attorney General; Vice President.