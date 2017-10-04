Chamber Focus: Prescott Valley Florist

The Prescott Valley Chamber was pleased to celebrate with Prescott Valley Florist the opening of its new location. They are now located at 6520 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley. They offer fresh floral, indoor plants and a variety of giftware items to their customers. They serve the tri-city area along with sister store Allan’s Flowers in Prescott. They are also able to assist with wire service orders all across the country. Pictured are: Mayor Harvey Skoog; Jo Williams, lead designer; Donna Chamblee, manager; Rakini Chinery, owner; Cassie Brown, employee; Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Marnie Uhl; and the Chamber Ambassadors. (PV Chamber/Courtesy)