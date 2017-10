Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog joined Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl, PV Economic Development Manager Ben Hooper and Chamber staff Gloria Grose, Bill Grose and Brady Cabral to issue a Mayor’s Proclamation proclaiming Oct. 5-7 as Prescott Valley Rodeo Days in honor of the RAM Turquoise Circuit Rodeo Finals being held at the Prescott Valley Event Center Oct 5-7. Visit prescotvalleyeventcenter.com for tickets and information or call the Chamber at 928-772-8857.