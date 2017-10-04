Cordes Lakes in Brief: Week of Oct. 4

Cordes Lakes News Briefs:

The Great Pizza Experiment is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. A slice of pizza is $1.50, salad bar for $2 and a family package available for $15.

FLU Shots are available at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami, from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 11.

Meals on Wheels Bake Sale & Corn Fest is Oct. 13 at Bank of the West in Mayer. It will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features baked goods, corn-on-the-cob for $1 each, a hot dog/chips/soda package for $4. Come early for the best selection of baked goods.

Oct. 14 and 15 will be the Bluegrass Festival at Arcosanti, $12 for adults open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to noon.

BAKE SALE by the Spring Valley POA will be held Oct. 21 at the Pharmacy from 8 a.m. until noon or sold out. These ladies know how to bake and usually sell out quickly, so come early for the best choice.

EYE EXAMS AND GLASSES will be provided by the Lions Club to those that qualify. They will be coming in October, but must have enough people enrolled, To determine your eligibility for free exams and glass, contact Judy Slankard at 928-499-8174.

Oct. 17 is the second Paint & Sip class at the 50s Diner, 19780 Hitching Post Way, Cordes Junction. Class starts at 10 a.m. and runs to noon. The $30 fee includes canvas, paints and expert instructions. Let your creative side escape to make your art work.

Cordes Lakes Halloween Dance will be held at the Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will be from 7 to 10 p.m. with everyone’s favorite D.J. Snacks are available for sale. Come in costume — or not.

Trunk or Treat at the Community Center will be from 6 to 9 p.m. The area will be roped off for the safety of the little ones. To park with your goodies, come at 5:30 so you can be included in the “safe” area.

Produce will be Oct. 18 and 26. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close — and will be locked — at 9 a.m.

U.S.Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Rock Painting and Crafts every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come learn how to make something new.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Call Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month, with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and vary by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.