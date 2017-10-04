Early Bird Lions gets 2 new members

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club welcomed two new members as they were inducted into the club by District Governor Ken Leja. The club meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Sally B’s Restaurant. Guests are welcome to attend. Pictured are Lion Dan Crouch, Laura Baker, new member Ron Baker, Leja, new member Randi Meltzer, Lion Marnie Uhl and Club President Lion Bob Killen. The Early Bird Lions serve the community through sight and hearing, road clean up, adopt-a-school, Lions Park on Robert Road, and the Hungry Kids program. The club’s main fundraiser is Christmas Tree sales with the lot at the corner of Florentine and Glassford Hill. It will open on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit the community.

(Marnie Uhl/Courtesy)