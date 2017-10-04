Pumpkin Festival fun for all ages

Picture This

  Originally Published: October 4, 2017

    Pumpkin Festival fun

    Mortimer Farms has kicked off its Pumpkin Festival. The monthlong celebration started Friday, Sept. 29, and continues through Oct. 29. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the farm is located at 12907 E. Highway 169. It includes a 15-acre pumpkin patch, as well as food, entertainment and various activities for children.

    The Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Festival & Corn Maze celebration started Sept. 29 and continues through Oct. 29.

    Pumpkin Festival Hours

    Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Columbus Day Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    For more information visit: mortimerfarmsaz.com

