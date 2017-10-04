Pumpkin Festival fun for all ages

Photo Gallery Pumpkin Festival fun Mortimer Farms has kicked off its Pumpkin Festival. The monthlong celebration started Friday, Sept. 29, and continues through Oct. 29. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the farm is located at 12907 E. Highway 169. It includes a 15-acre pumpkin patch, as well as food, entertainment and various activities for children.

Pumpkin Festival Hours

Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Columbus Day Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

