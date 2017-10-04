Police to require ‘verified response’ before answering burglar alarm

Business owners should be aware of how new revisions in the Town of Prescott Valley’s burglar alarm system ordinance might affect them.

Council members approved amending the ordinance Sept. 28 to change over to a verified response model, which requires independent verification of an alarm before police will respond.

PVPD Deputy Chief James Edelstein said feedback from the public since the first work/study sessions in mid-June and July, plus an open house meeting, was overwhelmingly in support of the change.

Those in the alarm business, however, have opposed the modifications. “I haven’t heard a single business owner complain about verified response except from those in the business of alarms,” he said.

In 2013, after council approved amendments to the ordinance in an attempt to reduce false alarms, the amount of calls decreased by 34 percent, not the expected 50 percent.

However, the percentage of calls that are false remained the same, and the town did not see a reduction in costs to the police department.

Implementing a verified response model will cost the town $1,912 per year in lost revenue, but result in $44,000 in savings in staff time.

Edelstein reported that 99.2 percent of alarm calls are false. Most are due to owner error or equipment malfunction, he said. Answering more than 700 alarms each year pulls police personnel off other calls for service. This is comparable to the cost of one full-time officer.

Alarm industry representatives suggest strengthening the alarm codes by requiring everyone to register their systems and by increasing the penalties for false alarms, Edelstein stated in his memo to council members.

He would like to see businesses utilize better technology such as setting up multiple cameras that can alert owners through phone or computer devices. Such systems are available for $400 to $500, he told council members.

“The future of the alarm industry indicates that by 2020, 30 percent of homes and businesses will be alarmed. We are going to see the number of those with alarms increase,” Edelstein said.

Police will continue to respond to panic, personal and robbery alarms.

Council member Marty Grossman said several council members had multiple meetings with people in the alarm industry. He found alarm systems available for less than $300 that involve doors, windows and an app for phone devices.

Edelstein said some businesses have been hiring security guards rather than rely on alarms and the associated costs.

Council voted unanimously to amend Article 10-05 in the town code requiring alarm company operators to verify that burglar alarms are not false alarms prior to requesting law enforcement response, effective Jan. 1, 2018. An operator who knowingly or intentionally reports an unverified alarm as a verified alarm is subject to a $500 fine.