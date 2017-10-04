Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of Oct. 4

Agua Fria Festival is Oct. 7

The Dewey Humboldt Historical Society is sponsoring the Agua Fria Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The day starts off with the pet parade at 9 a.m. followed by the Main Street Parade. There will be a full day of fun with a kids’ corner, contests, music by Sky Daddy, vendors, food booths, panning for gold, blacksmithing and much more fun throughout the day.

There is a $3 admission fee, but children younger than 12 get in free.

Arts and crafts show Oct. 14 and 15

Women of the Moose present its fall/Christmas arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Moose Family Center, 6501 E. 6th St., Prescott Valley (near Fain Park). For more information, call 928-775-8785.

Fashion show set for Saturday

SmartGirls Resale Fashion, Cosmopolitan Salon and All Natural Cosmetics want to celebrate cancer survivor “warrior women” by holding a fashion and style show in their honor, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at SmartGirls Resale Fashion, 6616 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

The first 20 guests to RSVP receive a swag bag and front row seats. Call 928-772-1227.

Prescott Indivisible’s meeting is Friday

The next monthly meeting of Prescott Indivisible will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Prescott Indivisible is a non-partisan community that seeks to promote a progressive and inclusive agenda in support of human rights and the environment. The group focuses on local actions in defense of the rule of law, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. All are invited to participate and have their voice heard.

Experience virtual reality at library Get lost in other worlds and play games with the library’s Oculus Rift virtual reality technology! It’s super easy and loads of fun! Beginning on Oct. 9, the Prescott Valley Public Library will host Virtual Reality Mondays in the first floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle, from noon to 2 p.m.

This is a free program — no registration required. Just stop by! If you have any questions, call 928-759-6188.

Harvest Festival slated for Oct. 7 On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Prescott Community Gardens will be hosting a Harvest Festival open to the public. From 1 to 5 p.m. there will be children’s activities, pumpkin rolling, finding mini pumpkins in the haystack, arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt.

For the adults there will be music, garden tours and ask the Master Gardeners anything about gardening. Soup, chili, cornbread and drinks will be served. Parking for this event will be at the Sam Hill Warehouse located at the north end of Granite Street. The Prescott Community Gardens are directly across the street.

For more information, call Patti, events coordinator for the PCG at 928-515-1657.

Flu shots are available through the county

With flu season right around the corner, U.S. health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot now so they’ll be protected from the potentially serious complications of influenza.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has received its shipments of the 2017-18 flu vaccine — and is ready to schedule appointments now. The flu season for 2017-18 is expected to run from October 2017 through May 2018 with the peak four-month period being December through March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications. Millions of people have safely received flu vaccines for decades. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

For information, call 928-771-3122.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the building board of appeals, library board of trustees and arts and culture commission.

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors — This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the town. Related experience is desirable.

Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Building Board of Appeals — This is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.



The board meets to review and decide appeals of town building staff decisions. The town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

Library Board of Trustees — This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission — This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these positions are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Education town hall event is Oct. 17

Yavapai County residents are invited to participate in a Community Town Hall that focuses upon gathering recommendations for “Funding PreK-12 Education. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, on the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University campus in the Jack L. Hunt Student Union Building.

The intent of the Town Hall is to let local residents provide comments into what is hoped will be a comprehensive plan to ensure the state supports a robust education system, said Tara Jackson, president, Arizona Town Hall.

“We’re hoping to gather as many recommendations from as broad a population as possible from around the state from more than 20 town halls we’re conducting in the next two months,” Jackson said. “Those recommendations then become a part of the statewide Town Hall we are sponsoring Nov. 12-15 in Mesa.”

Jackson said a core belief among many in Arizona is that economic vitality of the state is dependent upon a strong and well-supported education system. She also said a recent poll indicated that Arizonans named generating support for a quality education system as the biggest issue facing the state.

Several speakers will present information and lead discussions at the Quad City Town Hall. Among them are Dick Foreman, president and CEO, Arizona Business and Education Coalition; and Tim Carter, president, Arizona State School Board, and superintendent, Yavapai County Schools.

Also featured is a panel presentation from three education authorities: Rosemary Agneessens, community outreach, Forest Fee Management Association; Jennifer Hernandez, community mobilizer, Expect More Arizona-Northern Arizona; and Lisa Hosking, consultant, Tenney Blended Learning Strategies.

Those interested in attending should contact Laura Parsons, 602 252-9600 or aztownhall.org/CommunityPrograms. The registration fee, which includes lunch and beverages during the day, is $25. The deadline for cancellations is Oct. 11.

Pumpkin Festival weekends this month

Mortimer Farms has kicked off its Pumpkin Festival. The month-long celebration continues through Oct. 29. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the farm, 12907 E. Highway 169. It includes a 15-acre pumpkin patch, as well as food, entertainment and various activities for children.

Pumpkin Festival Hours: Fridays — noon to 9 p.m.; Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Columbus Day Monday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, and the complete festival schedule, visit mortimerfarmsaz.com.

Bearizona gears up for Howly Growly fest

Fall is a great time to visit Bearizona Wildlife Park; the animals are active in the cooler weather and are all sporting lustrous fur coats in preparation for winter.

Bearizona is hosting Howly Growly Owly Festival weekends in October (Friday through Sunday). Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat! Park hours throughout the month of October are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bearizona’s mission is to promote conservation through memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in a natural environment.