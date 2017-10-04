PV shed fire endangers other structures

A fire that started in a shed spread to the surrounding area and damaged a second shed and a vehicle before it was extinguished, Central Arizona Fire Division Chief Rick Davis said.

Firefighters responded to the Ranger Road address in Prescott Valley and found the flames had moved to the easement of a home, and was burning a fence.

They were able to get it under control before it caught the other shed and vehicle on fire, although they did sustain some damage from the radiant heat, Chase said.

The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.