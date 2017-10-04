Western merriment meets modern-day fun at Agua Fria Festival

The 110th Agua Fria Festival is fast approaching — Saturday, Oct. 7 — and if you haven’t already purchased your admission button ($2 prior to the Festival, $3 day of), you still can at Jackie Boyz Pizza or Gifts and Games.

As usual, the Pet Parade kicks off festivities at 9 a.m. Youngsters can visit the Kid Corners to learn how to make rope, run races and enjoy other activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “people” parade, which of course includes horses, starts at 9:30 a.m. with floats and trucks, maybe a tractor or two.

Several musical entertainment groups play throughout the day. Sky Daddy starts things off at 10:30 a.m. where it’s never too early to enjoy live country music. Square dancers show off their skills at 11 a.m.

Judges step up at noon to choose the winners of the Best Beard Contest, Best Western Dress, and Best Jams and Jellies.

Use caution at 1 p.m. when the Prescott Regulators have a grand Shoot Out on Main Street. The Regulators and their Shady Ladies perform again at 1:45 and 2:30 p.m. The Fireside Blue Grass Band plays at 1:30, with a silent auction taking place at the same time.

At 3 p.m., before the closing ceremonies at 4 p.m., Cowboy Poet Don Fernwalt will entertain the crowd with his talent.

Vendors are set up with Western art and crafts, and volunteers will teach children and adults how to pan for gold. A working blacksmith will explain methods of forging metal. Pony rides and a petting zoo also provide kids a fun time all day long.

For more information, visit dhhsmuseum.org or call 972-742-6304.