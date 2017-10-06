Judge signs off on PV Event Center bankruptcy plan

Those involved with the Prescott Valley Event Center’s bankruptcy case can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

On Friday, Judge Madeleine C. Wanslee of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Arizona signed a confirmation order that affirms the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan of reorganization set in motion by a Prescott Valley Town Council vote Aug. 17.

After the standard 15-day administrative period, the order’s final effective date is set for Friday, Oct. 27, according to Ivan Legler, attorney for the town.

On that date, clear title of the PVEC will be held by the Entertainment Center Community Facilities District, and will be operated by Spectra on behalf of the district and the town.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said Friday that “today is historic” for the Town of Prescott Valley, adding the PVEC has served the community well and in many ways, has helped define it.

Tarkowski mentioned the PVEC brings “thousands” of people every year to Prescott Valley.

“They eat at our restaurants, they stay in our hotels. They bring their dollars here,” Tarkowski said. “Communities need a place to gather, and we have one.”

Tarkowski added it was important for the town to “intervene” on this matter and not allow PVEC to head to Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which would have effectively closed its doors.

It appears that gamble has paid off, and then some.

And with the Northern Arizona Suns recently signing a five-year deal to keep the NBA Gatorade League club in Prescott Valley, the future is bright.

“[The Suns] are absolutely critical to the operation of the arena moving forward,” Tarkowski said.

LEGAL SNAG AVOIDED

The last court date in Phoenix on Sept. 6 revealed that 91.07 percent of creditors, the voting population, approved of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan when only 50 percent was required.

However, underwriters of the original bonds issued by PVEC LLC to build the event center objected to the plan and sought discovery. The underwriters claim had been for $11,026,522.41.

At that point, Wanslee set an Oct. 3 hearing date, but after some brief discovery, a settlement was reached Sept. 26 whereby the underwriters agreed to withdraw their objection in return for a one-time payment of $413,000 on their $11-plus million claim.

This settlement was presented to Judge Wanslee at a pre-trial conference held Sept. 28, and after a brief Oct. 2 hearing in her courtroom to finalize the confirmation order, she signed it Friday.

PRIMARY BONDS

Allstate, a former primary bondholder with Wells Fargo, sold its interest in $28 million of taxable bonds to Lapis Advisers for $12 million in 2015.

In 2016, Lapis approached town officials offering an exchange of credit holders’ taxable bonds under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for $16 million in new tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Now that the judge has signed the confirmation order, the Town of Prescott Valley will issue new bonds and pay a 4 percent interest rate over 20 years with a 10-year call, which gives the town the option to pay off the debt in less time.

The 20-year bond will reimburse Lapis upward of $11.75 million to own the arena by 2037.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.