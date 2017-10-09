Prep Volleyball: Badgers ace rival Bears, eye 1st place in Grand Canyon region

Madison Wood had 14 kills, Sabina Dimaano-Simmons added 16 digs and the Prescott volleyball team swept rival Bradshaw Mountain 3-0 on Monday night.

It is the third win in the last four matches for the No. 13-ranked Badgers, which beat the rival Bears 3-1 in Prescott Valley nearly a month ago and now sit just a half-game behind Flagstaff for first place in the Grand Canyon region.

Prescott (9-10, 6-1 Grand Canyon) set the tone in game one with a 25-16 win, before claiming game two (25-22) and game three (27-25) for the sweep.

Daphne Skinner, a 5-foot-10 senior, recorded six kills and three solo blocks for the Badgers, while senior Bethany Dillon had nine digs.

After going just 2-6 at the Tournament of Champions on Sept. 22 and 23 in Mesa, Prescott is 3-1 overall, including a perfect 3-0 in region play.

UP NEXT

The No. 13-ranked Badgers enter the stretch run with four of their final six matches on the road beginning tonight in Flagstaff against Coconino.

The No. 9-ranked Panthers (23-13, 6-1 Grand Canyon) are tied with Prescott for second in the region. Official start time tonight is 6 p.m.

Bradshaw Mountain (11-14, 3-5 Grand Canyon) had won three straight entering Monday night’s loss to the Badgers.

The Bears will have a week to regroup as they host Coconino at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

