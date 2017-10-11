Birth Announcements: Week of Oct. 11, 2017

Vynzen Mather Brown, a 6 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Sept. 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tiffany and Anthony Brown of Chino Valley.

Aiden Christopher Ellis, a 6 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born Sept. 17, 2017, at the Fort Hood Army Hospital in Texas to Kristen and Ryan Ellis of Prescott.

Gavin Martin Griffin, 7 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Chelsea Muhle and Joseph Griffin of Prescott Valley.

Ellie Mae Hathaway, an 8 lb., 1 oz. girl, was born Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Tashina Roach and Sean Hathaway of Chino Valley.

Kara Sophie Holleman, an 8 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Halie Charlene Cupp and Andrew William Holleman of Prescott Valley.

Gabriella Paxton Kiel, 7 lb., 8 oz. girl, was born Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Cailin Victoria Heeps and Joseph Raymond Kiel of Prescott.

Elijah William Newell, a 7 lb., 6 oz. boy, was born Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maribeth and Benjamin Newell of Prescott Valley.

Levi Owen Sheese, 6 lb., 10 oz. boy, was born Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Alexis Marie Schmeltzer and James Christopher Sheese of Prescott Valley.

Alyssa Fowler, an 8 lb., 4 ½ oz., girl was born Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Rutherford to Sueann Bradley and Larry Fowler of Forest City and Elenboro. (No photo)

David James Hoffman, an 8 lb. boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at YRMC to Amanda Marie and Stephen Anthony Hofmann of Prescott Valley. (No photo)

Sterling Wade Nelson, a 6 lb., 6 oz. boy, was born Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brenna Keilman and Ryan Nelson of Prescott Valley. (No photo)