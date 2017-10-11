Bluegrass Festival at Arcosanti this weekend

Join the High-Country Music Festival that includes bluegrass, Americana, Mexican folk, and country music from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 14-15, in the Arcosanti Colly Soleri Amphitheater. The festival includes a tribute to the Life of Ben Sandoval.

Admission is $12 for adults for two-day performance, FREE for 16 years and younger. Overnight camping is available starting Friday night at $5 per person per night.

Performers include Old Blue Band, Jarabe Mexicano, Run Boy Run, James Reams & the Barnstormers, Back Porch Bandits, Sugar & the Mint, Flinthill Special, Jam Pak, Brush Arbor Revival, and Fireside Bluegrass. The emcee is Ken Clemmer, and sound by Old Blue Sound.

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com/e/arcosanti-bluegrass-festival-2017-tickets-38439547722. For more information, call 928-632-7135.