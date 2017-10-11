Fake news requires vigilance

The Prescott Valley Public Library will host a free Fake News Workshop taught by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s librarian, David Ehrensperger, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Coping with the ever-present amount of fake news requires critical thinking and vigilance, and this workshop will equip attendees with the skills to begin that process. Registration for this free workshop is required. Visit pvlib.net, scroll down to the Upcoming Classes section and click on the appropriate link to register. For more information, call 928-759-6188.