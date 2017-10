The AAEC Fall Boutique takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the AAEC School Campus, 7500 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley.

Expect more than 20 vendors; some spaces still available. Items for sale include gourd art, crocheted items, several kinds of jewelry, pillowcases with various designs, and books by local authors.

For more information, email Paula Hudson, co-chairman, at aaecypvpta@gmail.com.