Marching band, gold panners, cars all winners in Agua Fria Festival parade

Judges awarded “Best” winners to entrants in the 110th Agua Fria Festival Saturday, Oct. 7, on a day when the weather couldn’t be better for an outdoor event.

“It’s always fun. I always have a good time judging the parade,” said former council member Arlene Alen, adding that many of the entrants put some thought into decorations and a Western theme.

A Celtic color guard led off the parade, which included Best Western Theme winner Gold Prospectors Association of Phoenix, Mayer Marching Band members who won Best Music award, and Best Presentation, which went to the Dewey-Humboldt Friends of the Library.

Alen said the Friends had a good showing of people, balloons and a float that she found entertaining and well-integrated.

Other winners included: Best Performance – Prescott Mile High and Cottonwood Roadrunner Friends Square Dancers; Creativity of the Old West – Farmer John’s Tractor and Wagon with Grand Marshals; and Best Entry – Dewey Classic Cruisers. In addition to Alen, the judges this year were former Mayor Earl Goodwin, and Evie Ayers, DH Antique Shop owner.

This is the first year the festival has not had the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Museum to anchor the event. David Nystrom, DHHS president, said that made the day “a little bit challenging” not to have the museum to work from. Event organizers rented a truck and used the empty lot near the museum.

“It was a bit of a learning experience. We decided we were going to make it work,” Nystrom said. “After 110 years, we weren’t going to give up now. It would be a sorry thing to throw in the towel.”

The Grand Marshals included the founders of the Historical Society, and the following rode on a wagon pulled by a tractor from Mortimer Family Farm:

• David and Sue Nystrom.

• Kevin Leonard.

• Festival Button Winner

• Samantha Montgomery

Other founders honored, and their titles, were Na Rains, president; Betty Joy, vice president; Bonnie Coulter, treasurer; Kathy Hoyer, secretary; and Jackie Matthies, archivist.

Sky Daddy entertained the attendees with his folk country songs, a change-up from the classic rock music he usually performs. The Prescott Regulators conducted a shoot-out on Main Street, to the delight of the audience. Cowboy Poet Don Fernwalt closed the day’s events with his performance.

Winners of the Pet Parade Contest, appeared to the disappointment of some, without costumes, were 1st: Lena, the Australian Shepard; 2nd: Kai, the Standard Poodle; and 3rd: Vali, the Dalmatian

The Gold Prospectors Association of Phoenix conducted a raffle for a gold nugget and donated back all the money to the DHHS, as it has in other years.

“We’re always glad to see them come out and support the Historical Society,” Nystrom said.