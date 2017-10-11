Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of October 11, 2017

Prescott Valley Public Library Friends members; win a Nook!

Every year the Friends of the Library throughout the country spend a week in October promoting friends’ organizations. This year, the Prescott Valley Public Library is promoting the local friends organization for the entire month. The Friends play an important role in helping the library provide the programs, services, and materials that serve the community, a news release states.

If you are not already a member of the Friends, October would be a great month to join. Why? Because, in addition to supporting the library, you will be entered in a raffle to win a 7-inch Nook tablet. You will be able to read Nook and e-pub books all on this one device. The drawing for the Nook will take place at the Friends’ Thursday, Nov. 16, meeting (at 2 p.m. in the Library’s Crystal room). You are welcome to come to the meeting (though you don’t have to be present to win). Download a membership form from www.pvlib.net or get a membership envelope from the circulation desk at the Library. If you have any questions, contact 928-759-3040.

Grants To You grant writing class Oct. 28, Nov. 4

The next Grants To You two-session grant-writing class will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley. The class is nearly full so sign up ASAP.

Why not consider learning how to write grants on behalf of a nonprofit of your choice? Nonprofit Grants To You has been providing classes in Yavapai County since 2002 and has graduated more than 420 volunteers who have won in excess of $1.4 million for nonprofits of their choice ($3.8 million nationally).

Class information is posted on grantstoyou.org under Class. For more information, call founder Paul Baskin at 928-458-7796.

Creative aging art class — playful movement registration

Four classes (Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30). Learning to juggle is only the beginning. Come as you are and come play with us ­— juggling, ribbon wand dancing, hula hoop and more! Materials provided to make your own toys. All skill and ability levels are welcome. This four-week art class will be held Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Public Library in the first-floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please visit pvlib.net, Classes, Creative Aging Art & Movement Classes to register. For more information, please call 928-759-6189.

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Senior and caregivers conference and expo is Oct. 13

Seniors, family caregivers and senior resource providers are invited to the Senior Connection’s “Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo” Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 60 providers of senior and caregiver products, services and support will provide free information. Presentations by local experts will occur on the hour on some of the most sensitive issues relating to the challenges of being a Senior or Caregiver. Come for the whole day, or just for topics that interest you.

Location is Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road, Prescott Valley. Free admission. For an event schedule or more information, visit www.SeniorConnection.us or call Debbie Stewart at 928-778-3747.

Deep Well Ranch potential impact topic of Oct. 14 CWAG meeting

The Deep Well Ranch 1,800-acre development, annexed by the City of Prescott in 2015, proposes to add over 10,000 homes, 20,000 residents, and new commercial activity. Water for the development raises significant issues in both the Prescott Active Management Area and the Big Chino Valley.

What about the water? How much is needed? Where will it come from? What are the impacts on our aquifer, on safe yield, and on the Verde River?

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Citizens Water Advocacy Group Public Policy Committee Chair Gary Beverly will answer these questions and more when CWAG meets from 10 a.m. to noon at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Beverly will describe the proposed Deep Well development in the context of state and local water policy, water use in both the Prescott AMA and the Big Chino Valley, and the potential impacts on sustainability and the Verde River.

For more info, call 928-445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org or visit www.cwagaz.org.

Good Samaritan Society seminars Oct. 18-19

Good Samaritan Society — Prescott and Prescott Valley will host a free informative seminar open to residents, family members and the community. This seminar will help folks plan for the two most important things in life: Everything You Own and Everyone You Love.

Crafting Your Legacy, estate and financial planning, Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 19.

To RSVP for this event or for more information, contact Gretchen at 928-460-9678 or ggallagh@good-sam.com before Oct. 12.

Costumes for Kids 5k planned for Oct. 15

Minions, princesses and super heroes will all be coming together for a cause on Sunday, Oct. 15, as Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation holds its annual Costume for Kids 5k at courthouse plaza.

The community is invited to come out too to support the cause and join in on the fun. Around 100 runners and walkers will dress up in costume and circle Courthouse Square to raise money for the organization. All funds raised will benefit children in foster care through grants for basic necessities, clothes, a family visitation center, Christmas gifts and celebration cards.

“This is the most fun event for families every year,” said Jennifer Whittemore of Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation. “The money raised allows us to serve more kids and give them just a little bit of normalcy while they are in a tough situation in foster care. Our programs are designed to make them feel special and this event allows us to keep our programs going.”

There are currently more than 400 kids in foster care in Yavapai County. Each have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

The 5k starts at 10 a.m. and costs $25 per adult runner. Children under the age of 16 and foster or kinship families are free. For more information and to pre-register, visit bit.ly/2fpH4sx.

“It was fun to see everybody out there in costume having a good time and to run downtown with friends and bring attention to the needs of the children in our community,” said Prescott resident Christie Burnett, who participated last year.



For more information on the event, call 928-445-0800 or visit YavapaiCASAForKids.org.

Arts and crafts show Oct. 14 and 15

Women of the Moose present their fall/Christmas arts and crafts show Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moose Family Center, 6501 E. 6th St., Prescott Valley (near Fain Park). For more information, call Jean 928-775-8785.

People Who Care volunteer information, orientation meetings set

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

From 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 23, there will be a volunteer information and orientation meeting at the StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. StroneRidge Drive, #101, Prescott Valley, 2nd floor activity room. Contact Nancy O’Malley at 928 759-0048.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott,

Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one-to-one assistance with transportation to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork or with visiting a Neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or to reserve a seat at the meeting.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the Town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Building Board of Appeals

This is a volunteer position filled by appointment of the Town Council. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

The board meets to review and decide appeals of Town building staff decisions. The Town encourages prospective board members with backgrounds in building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical trades to apply.

Library Board of Trustees

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the building board of appeals, library board of trustees and arts and culture commission.

Quad-city Town Hall on education funding is Oct. 17

County residents are invited to participate in a Community Town Hall that focuses upon gathering recommendations for “Funding PreK-12 Education. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, on the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University campus in the Jack L. Hunt Student Union Building.

The intent of the Community Town Hall is to let local residents provide input into what is hoped will be a comprehensive plan to ensure the state supports a robust education system, said Tara Jackson, president, Arizona Town Hall.

“We’re hoping to gather as many recommendations from as broad a population as possible from around the state from more than 20 town halls we’re conducting in the next two months,” Jackson said. “Those recommendations then become a part of the statewide Town Hall we are sponsoring Nov. 12-15 in Mesa.”

Jackson said a core belief among many in Arizona is that economic vitality of the state is dependent upon a strong and well-supported education system. She also said a recent poll indicated that Arizonans named generating support for a quality education system as the biggest issue facing the state.

Several speakers will present information and lead discussions at the Quad City Town Hall. Among them are Dick Foreman, president and CEO, Arizona Business and Education Coalition; Tim Carter, president, Arizona State School Board, and superintendent, Yavapai County Schools.

Also featured is a panel presentation from three education authorities: Rosemary Agneessens, community outreach, Forest Fee Management Association; Jennifer Hernandez, community mobilizer, Expect More Arizona-Northern Arizona; and Lisa Hosking, consultant, Tenney Blended Learning Strategies.

Those interested in attending should contact Laura Parsons, 602-252-6000 or aztownhall.org/CommunityPrograms. The registration fee, which includes lunch and beverages during the day, is $25. The deadline for cancellations is Oct. 11.

Judges needed for fair record books

4-H Positive Youth Development Program is looking for volunteers to judge record books.

Judging will take place Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office located at 840 Rodeo Drive, Building C. If interested, contact Shirley Vasovski at 928-445-6590, ext. 229. No previous 4-H experience is needed. Last year, almost 125 books were judged. The Judging Record Books education guide is available upon request

Bearizona gears up for annual Howly Growly Owly Festival

Fall is a great time to visit Bearizona Wildlife Park; the animals are active in the cooler weather and are all sporting lustrous fur coats in preparation for winter.

Bearizona is hosting Howly Growly Owly Festival weekends in October (Friday through Sunday). Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat! Park hours throughout the month of October are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities Include:

Howl-O-Ween Express: Hop on the open-air bus that takes visitors through the drive-thru animal exhibits. This is about as close as visitors are going to get to our animals, so they won’t want to miss out. Patrons can howl with the wolves in the Alaskan Tundra & Arctic Wolf enclosure and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat. Bus rides depart from the Fort Bearizona parking lot at 10a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Growly Bear Cave: Located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area, guests can check out our array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave.

Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House: Those who dare can walk through our super scary Haunted House (PG-13 Rated).

Raptor Show: Guests should plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Photo Ops: Several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families.

Bearizona’s mission is to promote conservation through memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in a natural environment.