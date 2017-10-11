Prescott Valley Police report

Daily Activity report for the Prescott Valley Police Department, Oct. 2-8 (total calls: 37):
Accident Injury, 7500 block of East Highway 89a
Criminal Damage Delayed, 7800 block of East Park View Drive
Theft Delayed, 4600 block of North Ainsley Way
Theft In Progress, 5600 block of East Highway 69
Domestic Delayed, 4700 block of North Raven Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 7800 block of East Spouse Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 6200 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Harassment Delayed, 7800 block of East Highway 69
Accident Injury, 2800 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Theft Delayed, 7400 block of East Civic Circle
Accident No Injury Blocking, 7700 block of East Highway 69
Theft Delayed, 4900 block of North Viewpoint Drive
Theft Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road
Disorderly Just Occurred, 7400 block of East Civic Circle
Fraud, 3100 block of North Golden Way
Accident Injury Level 2, 6200 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Disorderly In Progress, 4700 block of North Glenrosa Circle
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8700 block of East Lakeshore Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Suspicious Act Delayed, 7400 block of East Mountain Drive
Accident Injury, 8000 block of East Yavapai Road
Accident Injury Level 2, 4300 block of North Robert Road
Burglary Delayed, 6800 block of East Spouse Drive
Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Accident No Injury J/O, 7100 block of East Lakeshore Drive
Accident Injury, 7300 block of East Pav Way
Criminal Damage Delayed, 7800 block of East Bravo Lane
Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Theft In Progress, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 6000 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8300 block of East Nace Lane
Accident Injury, 8000 block of East Yavapai Road
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7300 block of East Spouse Drive
Accident No Injury J/O, 8200 block of East Highway 69
Disorderly Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
