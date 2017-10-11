Prescott Valley Police report

  October 11, 2017

    • Daily Activity report for the Prescott Valley Police Department, Oct. 2-8 (total calls: 37):

    Accident Injury, 7500 block of East Highway 89a

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 7800 block of East Park View Drive

    Theft Delayed, 4600 block of North Ainsley Way

    Theft In Progress, 5600 block of East Highway 69

    Domestic Delayed, 4700 block of North Raven Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 7800 block of East Spouse Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 6200 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Burglary Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Harassment Delayed, 7800 block of East Highway 69

    Accident Injury, 2800 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Theft Delayed, 7400 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident No Injury Blocking, 7700 block of East Highway 69

    Theft Delayed, 4900 block of North Viewpoint Drive

    Theft Delayed, 7700 block of East Florentine Road

    Disorderly Just Occurred, 7400 block of East Civic Circle

    Fraud, 3100 block of North Golden Way

    Accident Injury Level 2, 6200 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Disorderly In Progress, 4700 block of North Glenrosa Circle

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8700 block of East Lakeshore Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Suspicious Act Delayed, 7400 block of East Mountain Drive

    Accident Injury, 8000 block of East Yavapai Road

    Accident Injury Level 2, 4300 block of North Robert Road

    Burglary Delayed, 6800 block of East Spouse Drive

    Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Accident No Injury J/O, 7100 block of East Lakeshore Drive

    Accident Injury, 7300 block of East Pav Way

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 7800 block of East Bravo Lane

    Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Theft In Progress, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 6000 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8300 block of East Nace Lane

    Accident Injury, 8000 block of East Yavapai Road

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 7300 block of East Spouse Drive

    Accident No Injury J/O, 8200 block of East Highway 69

    Disorderly Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

