Raising tomorrow’s adults

A free informational workshop for parents and guardians, Raising Responsible Children, takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Lake Valley Elementary School library, 3900 N. Starlight, Prescott Valley.

This workshop provides tools and suggestions for getting kids to complete chores (without nagging), help around the house, and complete schoolwork on time – and turn it in.

“Warning, this workshop is not for the faint of heart,” said Beth Dunn, counselor and workshop instructor. “It takes effort and a renewed commitment to raise tomorrow’s adults.”

Child care will be provided. For more information, call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or email kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.