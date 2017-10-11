Ready to evacuate?

If a disaster were to occur, would you and your family be prepared to evacuate, meet up at a predetermined location, and have enough supplies to feed everyone for a week or more?

Area residents are invited to attend the free Annual Community Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Harkins Theatres parking lot just north of Buffalo Wild Wings in Prescott Valley.

“The Goodwin Fire was a very personal reminder about the need to be prepared as individuals and communities,” said Ryan Judy, coordinator of this year’s event. “This fair brings together many of the agencies that would help coordinate a disaster response in our area.”

The event will also help people to not have to rely so much on government agencies, Judy added.

Participating agencies include the Prescott Valley Police Department, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Yavapai County Jeep Posse, Red Cross, Animal Disaster Services, Arizona Department of Emergency and Medical Affairs, and Yavapai Amateur Radio Club. Booths and demonstrations include Dutch oven cooking, canning, ham radio, CPR instruction, first aid, and pet emergency care.

The event is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information, call 928-830-6515 or email ryankjudy@gmail.com.