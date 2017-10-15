Birth Announcements: Week of Oct. 15, 2017

Kaidynn Evalaine Collins, a 7 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sasha and Deith Collins of Prescott.

Marleigh Nicole Feis, 6 lb. 10 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jordan Ciara Bowman and Louis Francis Feis of Prescott Valley.

Ryder Tyrell Foster, an 8 lb., 13 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rachel Leigh Lewis and Kenneth Tyrell Foster of Chino Valley.

Emmy-Lou Ruth Keppel, a 6 lb., 8 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Aimee Frances and Michael Dennison Keppel of Prescott Valley.

Iris Neila Marie Stillion, a 7 lb., 11 oz., girl, was born Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Shyanne Alexis Enriquez and John Robert Stillion of Prescott Valley.

Ruth Leih Sturgeon, a 6 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kasha Von and Andrew William Sturgeon of Prescott Valley.

Abel Sebastian Mayo-Muro, a 5 lb., 14 oz., boy, was born Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Louisa Denise Muro of Prescott.