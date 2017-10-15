Need2Know: Native Grill & Wings opening; new Mexican restaurant coming; new veterinarian practice being built; Foothills Bank working toward opening new branch

Native Grill & Wings opening

Native Grill & Wings will be opening its doors for business in Prescott Valley on Monday, Oct. 16.

Located on the west side of the Crossroads shopping center, 5533 E. Highway 69, the 36-year-old casual-dining brand specializes in chicken wings. It also serves burgers, sandwiches and pizza.

For more information, call the restaurant at 928-227-0815.

New veterinarian practice being built in Prescott Valley

Doctor Gordon Vergason is in the process of building a new veterinarian practice in Prescott Valley called Premier Pet Hospital.

It will be located next to Starbucks along Glassford Hill Road.

Vergason has lived in Prescott Valley for the past two years and worked as a veterinarian in various capacities in town as well as in Phoenix.

The current plan is to move into the space in late November and open on Dec. 1.

“We felt there was a need for our services and we do.”

Foothills Bank working toward opening Prescott Valley branch

Right next door to Premier Pet Hospital will be a Foothills Bank branch. The company currently has one location in Prescott along Miller Valley Road.

“The expansion is because we felt that there was a need for our services and what we do in the Prescott Valley area,” said Cheryl Rolland, vice president and branch manager of Foothills Bank in Prescott.



The bank is currently renovating its new location and cannot give a precise date on when they will open. They do, however, anticipate opening by the end of 2017.

New Mexican Restaurant coming to Prescott Valley

Renovations are currently being done to the old Christian Family Bookstore along Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley to get the space ready for a new Mexican restaurant called Cása Pérez.

Juan Pérez and his uncle, David Sanchez, will own and manage the restaurant. Pérez used to operate Puerta Vallarta Family Mexican Restaurant in Dewey and has now left that duty to his brother.

Pérez hopes to open Cása Pérez by mid-November, but has not yet set an exact date.

“That’s our goal, but things change because we’re under construction right now,” Pérez said.

