Faye A. Harman, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, born Dec. 31, 1924, in Venice, Illinois, died Sept. 21, 2017, in Prescott. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2017, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 12135 East Turquoise Circle, in Dewey, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes of Prescott, Ariz.