Police locate 3 runaway teenage girls

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three teenage girls who ran away from a residential treatment center in rural Yavapai County have been found by Phoenix police.

Yavapai County sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says the girls were located and taken into protective custody Wednesday morning.

The girls are ages 14, 15 and 17.

They were reported missing over the weekend from the Mingus Mountain Girls Academy, located on Mingus Mountain northeast of Prescott Valley.

The academy is a treatment facility for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls.

Original Headline: YCSO searches for 3 runaway teenage girls

Three girls, ages 14, 15 and 17, left the Dewey campus of Mingus Mountain Girls Academy on Sunday, Oct. 15, and haven’t been located, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Academy staff spotted the three runaways on the Mortimer Farm property at the junctions of highways 69 and 169 about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, D’Evelyn said, but they eluded the staff members.

“It is possible a boyfriend of one of the runaways intended to pick up the group in the Phoenix area, so they may have headed that direction,” D’Evelyn said.

The runaways are:

• Amber Bryant-Williams, 14. She’s African-American, with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has a pierced nose. She was last seen wearing dark leggings and a denim jacket.

• Kristen Rempp is 17. She’s white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings and black shirt.

• Spring Rose Smith is 15. She’s African- and native-American, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet, 2-icnhes tall, and weighs about 242 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark leggings and a blue-and-red hooded sweatshirt.

D’Evelyn said bulletins have been issued to law enforcement agencies and the names were entered into a national database as missing.

Anyone with information about any of these three girls is asked to call the YCSO at 928-771-3260 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.