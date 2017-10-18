Big Bug Charity Quilters donate blankets to kindergarteners

For 11 years, kindergarten students at Mayer Elementary School have received a handmade quilt in the first weeks of school. The annual event began in 2006 with Lynn “Grandma” Hess, who received that name when she started walking students to the Mayer Library and reading to them once a month.

“Everyone thinks I make every single quilt because I see them once a week,” Hess, 77, said.

Actually, it’s a small group of about six regular and four part-time quilters who meet once a week on Mondays at the Mayer Meals on Wheels building. The Big Bug Charity Quilters make an average of 600 quilts or lap robes a year.

About 35 small quilts go to two classes of kindergarteners. The quilters first receive a list of the students’ names which are matched to an appropriate quilt (train fabric to boys, butterflies to girls, puppies or fish to either) with each student’s name written on a label.

On Sept. 26, Hess read three books to the combined kindergarten classes. Then she and fellow quilters stood in front the young students and called out each name. Classmates repeated the name in unison and waited patiently for their classmate to gather the new quilt into his or her arms, pose for a photograph, and sit back down on the carpet.

“It is a big treat. I tell them it’s all theirs, they can take them home,” Hess said. “I’ve seen kids that hold it so tight to make sure nobody takes it away. Others lie on it spread-eagled, or put it over their heads.”

The quilters also make about 60 quilts each year for the homebound through Meals on Wheels.

“And then we do quilts for Hospice of the Pines and Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Prescott Valley. We give the most quilts to them; they give them to their graduates,” Hess said.

The group buys the batting that goes inside, and sometimes the backing fabric. They also receive monetary and fabric donations, and collect aluminum cans for recycling to generate funds. In mid-October, the quilters begin their Christmas lap robes for the homebound.

“It’s something we like doing. Some make the tops at home, then bring them in, combine the tops with batting and backing, and we tie them,” Hess said.

She also helps with testing in the fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, where she often hears, “Oh, Grandma, I still have the quilt you gave me.”

“I hope to do it until I’m 80, that’s my goal. My voice keeps cracking. By the time the school year is over, I’m ready for a break,” she said with a laugh, adding that she hopes someone else will step in after she “retires.”



On the first day of school, the kindergarteners recognize her because she already has been reading to them as preschool students.

They are so proud they know somebody, Hess said.

“When the kindergarteners go to the first grade I tell them what’s exciting about that is they will get to read to me.”