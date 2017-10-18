Corridor News in Brief

Cordes Lakes Calendar:

Costume Sale at the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, is from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 20, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21. Great selection at very inexpensive cost.

BAKE SALE by the Spring Valley POA will be held Oct. 21 at the Pharmacy from 8 a.m. until noon or sold out. These ladies know how to bake and usually sell out quickly, so come early for the best choice.

EYE EXAMS AND GLASSES will be provided by the Lions Club to those that qualify. They will be coming in December, but must have enough people enrolled, To determine your eligibility for free exams and glass, contact Judy Slankard at 928-499-8174. If you need something before their arrival date, contact Judy as sometimes earlier exams can be arranged.

Cordes Lakes HALLOWEEN DANCE will be held at the Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will be from 7 to 10 p.m. with everyone’s favorite D.J. Snacks are available for sale. Come in costume – or not – but prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami in Mayer, will be holding a HALLOWEEN LUNCH on Oct. 31. Come in costume if you want a chance at winning a prize for best costume. Starts at 11:30 a.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT at the Community Center will be from 6 to 9 p.m. The area will be roped off for the safety of the little ones. To park with your goodies, come at 5:30 so you can be included in the “safe” area. There will also be a haunted house inside the building.

PRODUCE will be Oct. 26. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close – and will be locked – at 9 a.m.

U.S. FLAG RETIREMENT – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS

BINGO is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The TUESDAY PLANNING COMMITTEE meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

ROCK PAINTING AND CRAFTS every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come learn how to make something new.

TACO TUESDAY at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

BOY SCOUTS and Cub Scouts meet at the church, 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley, every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

YOUNG LIVES meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

BIG BUG CHARITY QUILTERS meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

KNIT & CROCHET meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

BIG BUG GEM & MINERAL CLUB holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and vary by month.

MAYER FIRE has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.

AMERICAN LEGION meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.