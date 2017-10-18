HUSD Student of the Week: Wesley

Wesley is a happy and hardworking Bright Futures Preschool student.

Wesley readily shares his radiant smile with his teachers and classmates. He loves to participate in all the activities in preschool.

He has a marvelous “can do” attitude. He is curious and enjoys exploring and playing with his friends on the playground.

Wesley also is sensitive and caring with his friends and wants to help them if they are sad or hurt. He makes each day happy and bright for everyone in his class.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.