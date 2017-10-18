People & Places: 2 NAU/Yavapai students benefit from $1K scholarship

Two $1,000 scholarships will help NAU/Yavapai students Tyler Fitzgerald and Leslie Contreras pay for books and tuition while attending the college’s Community Development and Sustainability certification program.

Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis handed over the annual American Public Works Association scholarship checks on Sept. 28, saying he and a panel of four or five others felt the school had a worthy certification program.

“We like to grow the talent pool out there, and we like to give to students that add to what we do in public works,” Davis said.

One of the main reasons Contreras entered the CDS program is because of the variety of paths it might offer.

“I believe it is necessary to not only be an educated individual, but to be educated in subjects that can potentially create a better tomorrow for the future generations,” she said.

The 2015 Wickenburg High School graduate came to the United States with her family as an 8-year-old. The focus growing up was always around education, she said. “From an early age, I was taught that knowledge was the only key I needed to overcome the barriers of life. I am one of the 800,000 Dreamers protected by DACA in the United States.”

Contreras currently is looking into different organizations that will lead to employment after graduation. Ultimately, she would like to work within the fashion industry.

“It is the second most polluting industry in the world, and this issue continues to be overlooked. To address this problem, I am planning to start a sustainable fashion company that can potentially provide a helpful solution,” she said about her long-term goals.

Fitzgerald, a Buckeye Local High School graduate from Rayland, Ohio, said he has always had a passion for progressive human development.

“I care about what shapes our communities, and I plan on working in transportation and land use planning to try to improve people’s lives,” he said.

He grew up in Phoenix, and has traveled and lived in several different areas, most recently West Virginia. His family raises goats, chickens and sheep on a small farm in Smithfield, Ohio. Fitzgerald enjoys hiking, kayaking and hanging out in his hammock.

“Right now, I am trying to get as much experience in the field while still obtaining my degree,” he said, although he thinks it would be nice to teach English in another country for a short time.

His long-term goals are to make a positive impact on neighbors, family and generations to follow.

“Urban planning is how I will do it,” he said.

Davis offered his advice to the two honorees and others gathered for the ceremony. “Find a good mentor, and don’t be afraid to switch jobs. There are a lot of opportunities out there.”