Police Blotter

  • Originally Published: October 18, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • Daily Activity for Prescott Valley Police, Oct. 9-15 (total calls - 27):

    Accident No Injury J/O, 2900 block of North Windsong Drive

    Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 3100 block of North Robert Road

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 1100 block of North Hobble Strap Street

    Assault Just Occurred, 4900 block of North Arnold Drive

    Accident Injury, 6600 block of East Highway 69

    Fraud, 6500 block of East Highway 69

    Accident Injury, 5500 block of East Highway 69

    Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 6000 block of East Highway 69

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8800 block of East Yavapai Road

    Theft Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Fraud, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Assault Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Fraud 7300 block of East Mingus Trail

    Harassment Delayed, 3700 block of North Windsong Drive

    Domestic In Progress, 2200 block of North 5th Street

    Criminal Damage Delayed, 8800 block of East Ackland Drive

    Theft Delayed, 7400 block of East Pav Way

    Accident Injury, 8200 block of East Lakeshore Drive

    Driving Under Influence, 3000 block of North Park Avenue

    Accident No Injury J/O, 4700 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 300 block of South Highway 69

    Shot Fired Just Occurred, 7600 block of East Clear Sky Trail

    Assault Delayed, 8400 block of East Pecos Drive

    Narcotics Just Occurred, 12000 block of East Bradshaw Mountain Road

    Accident No Injury J/O, 9600 block of East Lakeshore Drive

