Police Blotter

Daily Activity for Prescott Valley Police, Oct. 9-15 (total calls - 27):
Accident No Injury J/O, 2900 block of North Windsong Drive
Theft Delayed, 3500 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 3100 block of North Robert Road
Criminal Damage Delayed, 1100 block of North Hobble Strap Street
Assault Just Occurred, 4900 block of North Arnold Drive
Accident Injury, 6600 block of East Highway 69
Fraud, 6500 block of East Highway 69
Accident Injury, 5500 block of East Highway 69
Accident No Injury Hit/Run, 6000 block of East Highway 69
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8800 block of East Yavapai Road
Theft Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Harassment Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Fraud, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Assault Delayed, 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Fraud 7300 block of East Mingus Trail
Harassment Delayed, 3700 block of North Windsong Drive
Domestic In Progress, 2200 block of North 5th Street
Criminal Damage Delayed, 8800 block of East Ackland Drive
Theft Delayed, 7400 block of East Pav Way
Accident Injury, 8200 block of East Lakeshore Drive
Driving Under Influence, 3000 block of North Park Avenue
Accident No Injury J/O, 4700 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 300 block of South Highway 69
Shot Fired Just Occurred, 7600 block of East Clear Sky Trail
Assault Delayed, 8400 block of East Pecos Drive
Narcotics Just Occurred, 12000 block of East Bradshaw Mountain Road
Accident No Injury J/O, 9600 block of East Lakeshore Drive
