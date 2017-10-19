Prep Swimming: Badgers glide past Bears

Meet Results Boys Team Final ... Points Prescott ... 126 Bradshaw Mountain ... 79 Girls Team Final ... Points Prescott ... 108 Bradshaw Mountain ... 101

As a sophomore, Prescott swimmer Harris Temple has proven that he’s a sprinter to be reckoned with in Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division II – both this fall and over the next two years.

Temple entered Thursday afternoon’s rivalry clash against Bradshaw Mountain at Mountain Valley Splash pool in Prescott Valley with D-II Top 5-ranked marks in four individual events, including No. 1 in the 100-meter freestyle (47.3 seconds), No. 3 in the 50 freestyle (21.93) and 100 butterfly (52.33), and No. 4 in the 100 backstroke (53.57).

“I’ve been working for it all summer – it’s always been in the back of my mind to be Top 3 in the state,” Temple said. “I have a good shot this year. I’ve been working hard.”

Temple helped lead Prescott’s boys’ team to a convincing win over depth-challenged Bradshaw Mountain, 126-79, while the Badgers’ girls’ squad edged the Bears, 108-101.

“He’s a phenomenal swimmer, plus he’s nice and tall, big feet, real strong kid,” Prescott coach Bill Riviere said. “His times are phenomenal.”

Harris’ parents both swam, as did his older brother, Grant, and older sister, Raphael.

“It’s crazy how he’s so fast,” Bradshaw Mountain sophomore swimmer Joshua Baillie said of Temple, a Club teammate of his as a child.

Although Temple has automatically qualified for the D-II state meet Nov. 3 and 4 in each of those four events, he can compete in only two. He will likely decide in the coming week, probably after the San Tan Classic Oct. 28. Temple can also race in the relays.

“He’s got it,” senior teammate Paul Kinach said of Temple’s state chances. “He’s going places, for sure.”

“He’s too good,” added senior co-captain Tate Bassett.

“Harris has also been super-dedicated for it,” said senior Dallin Jex, Prescott’s other co-captain. “He’s got his mind set on it.”

As a boys’ team at state, Temple and his teammates believe that they can finish in the Top 8 in D-II. They practice five days a week for about two hours in each session at the Prescott YMCA. Chaparral of Scottsdale is the team to beat, they say.

UP NEXT

Prescott finishes the regular season with the Craig Cummins Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa, and at the San Tan Classic Saturday, Oct. 28. Those meets will serve as tune-ups for the AIA Division II State Championships Nov. 3 and 4, also at Skyline Aquatic Center.

Bradshaw Mountain has two more meets on its regular-season schedule, including the Cummins Invite and the Buckeye Union High School District Championship and Last Chance Invitational at 11 a.m. Oct. 28.

The Cummins and Last Chance meets give swimmers a final opportunity to post qualifying times for state.

