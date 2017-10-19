Prep Swimming: Badgers glide past Bears

Meet Results
Boys Team Final ... Points
Prescott ... 126
Bradshaw Mountain ... 79
Girls Team Final ... Points
Prescott ... 108
Bradshaw Mountain ... 101
Photo Gallery
BMHS vs PHS Swimming 101917
As a sophomore, Prescott swimmer Harris Temple has proven that he’s a sprinter to be reckoned with in Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division II – both this fall and over the next two years.
Temple entered Thursday afternoon’s rivalry clash against Bradshaw Mountain at Mountain Valley Splash pool in Prescott Valley with D-II Top 5-ranked marks in four individual events, including No. 1 in the 100-meter freestyle (47.3 seconds), No. 3 in the 50 freestyle (21.93) and 100 butterfly (52.33), and No. 4 in the 100 backstroke (53.57).
“I’ve been working for it all summer – it’s always been in the back of my mind to be Top 3 in the state,” Temple said. “I have a good shot this year. I’ve been working hard.”
Temple helped lead Prescott’s boys’ team to a convincing win over depth-challenged Bradshaw Mountain, 126-79, while the Badgers’ girls’ squad edged the Bears, 108-101.
“He’s a phenomenal swimmer, plus he’s nice and tall, big feet, real strong kid,” Prescott coach Bill Riviere said. “His times are phenomenal.”
Harris’ parents both swam, as did his older brother, Grant, and older sister, Raphael.
“It’s crazy how he’s so fast,” Bradshaw Mountain sophomore swimmer Joshua Baillie said of Temple, a Club teammate of his as a child.
Although Temple has automatically qualified for the D-II state meet Nov. 3 and 4 in each of those four events, he can compete in only two. He will likely decide in the coming week, probably after the San Tan Classic Oct. 28. Temple can also race in the relays.
“He’s got it,” senior teammate Paul Kinach said of Temple’s state chances. “He’s going places, for sure.”
“He’s too good,” added senior co-captain Tate Bassett.
“Harris has also been super-dedicated for it,” said senior Dallin Jex, Prescott’s other co-captain. “He’s got his mind set on it.”
As a boys’ team at state, Temple and his teammates believe that they can finish in the Top 8 in D-II. They practice five days a week for about two hours in each session at the Prescott YMCA. Chaparral of Scottsdale is the team to beat, they say.
UP NEXT
Prescott finishes the regular season with the Craig Cummins Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa, and at the San Tan Classic Saturday, Oct. 28. Those meets will serve as tune-ups for the AIA Division II State Championships Nov. 3 and 4, also at Skyline Aquatic Center.
Bradshaw Mountain has two more meets on its regular-season schedule, including the Cummins Invite and the Buckeye Union High School District Championship and Last Chance Invitational at 11 a.m. Oct. 28.
The Cummins and Last Chance meets give swimmers a final opportunity to post qualifying times for state.
Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.
Division II State Qualifiers
EDITOR’S NOTE: What follows is a list of either provisional or automatic qualifiers for Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain’s boys and girls. This list is subject to change.
PRESCOTT BOYS
200 medley relay team: Provisionally qualified for the Division II state meet during the Wolves Invitational in Chandler, posting a time of 1:50.59. Currently ranked 21st in D-II.
400 freestyle relay team: Provisionally qualified for the state meet at the Saturday Night Fever meet, tallying a time of 3:34.45. Currently ranked 14th in the state in D-II. Members include Harris Temple, Dallin Jex, Paul Kinach and Tate Bassett.
200 freestyle relay team: Provisionally qualified for the state meet at Saturday Night Fever in 1:34.27 and is currently ranked ninth in the state in D-II. Members include Temple, Jex, Kinach and Bassett, and they are aiming to break the school-record time of 1:31-plus.
50 freestyle: Paul Kinach, currently ranked 43rd in D-II in this event, provisionally qualified for the state meet at Saturday Night Fever in 23.95. He wants to get an automatic qualifying time of 22.70 to end the season.
PRESCOTT GIRLS
200 medley relay team: Provisionally qualified for the state meet at Saturday Night Fever with a time of 2:08.53 and is currently ranked 29th in the state in D-II.
Members include co-captain Brea Christopherson (backstroke), Aly Warren (breaststroke), co-captain Lacey Ingallina (butterfly) and Lily Deakin (freestyle).
BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN BOYS
100 butterfly: Joshua Baillie, a home-schooled sophomore who is currently ranked 41st in D-II in this event, provisionally qualified for state with a 58.61-second time at the Thunder Pitchfork Invite.
500 freestyle: Joshua Baillie, currently ranked 14th in D-II in this event, automatically qualified for state with a school-record time of 5:00.03 at the Thunder Pitchfork Invite.
Baillie plans to swim the 100 breast and 200 free at the end of the season to try and provisionally qualify for those events as well. He will definitely swim the 500 at state, however.
BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN GIRLS
200 freestyle relay: Provisionally qualified for the D-II state meet at the Thunder Pitchfork Invite in 1:55.94. The squad is currently ranked 30th in D-II.
Members include Renee Baillie, Liesel and Lucy Stoxen, and a swimmer to be named later, coach Russell Morrison said. Morrison added that his 200 medley relay team with the same girls is strong as well, and that it could still qualify for state.
100 backstroke: Renee Baillie, a home-schooled junior, is currently ranked 25th in D-II in this event. She has provisionally qualified for the D-II state meet with a time of 1:04.55 at the Thunder Pitchfork Invite.
100 butterfly: Renee Baillie, currently ranked 36th in D-II for this event, has provisionally qualified for the D-II state meet with a school-record time of 1:04.04 at the Thunder Pitchfork Invite.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK